4NEW (KWATT) Market Cap Tops $14,358.78

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, LATOKEN and Hotbit. 4NEW has a market cap of $14,358.78 and $11,130.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 4NEW has traded up 43.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.74 or 0.01962115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00177842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00118860 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit, Cobinhood and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

