$50.21 Million in Sales Expected for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) to announce $50.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.37 million to $53.27 million. Tristate Capital reported sales of $43.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full year sales of $205.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.69 million to $215.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $228.48 million, with estimates ranging from $212.93 million to $247.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million.

TSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, Director David L. Bonvenuto bought 2,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $30,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,251.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 8,500 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,800 shares of company stock worth $407,815. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,381,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 153,364 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.33. 155,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,548. Tristate Capital has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

