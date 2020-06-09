$591.26 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) to report sales of $591.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $574.56 million to $608.30 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $577.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

AVB stock traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,983. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.6% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

