$657.02 Million in Sales Expected for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report $657.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $636.00 million and the highest is $680.05 million. E*TRADE Financial reported sales of $685.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETFC. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,176,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,597,000 after acquiring an additional 216,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,696 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,495,000 after acquiring an additional 254,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,996,000 after acquiring an additional 24,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,355. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. E*TRADE Financial has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

