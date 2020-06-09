69,557 Shares in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) Bought by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd accounts for about 1.2% of Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the 4th quarter worth $7,515,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.27. 320,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,651. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 89,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $763,962.84. Insiders have acquired a total of 177,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,472 over the last three months.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

