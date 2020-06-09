$7.00 Billion in Sales Expected for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) will report $7.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.92 billion and the highest is $7.10 billion. 3M reported sales of $8.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $30.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.81 billion to $31.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $32.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.68 billion to $34.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.87. 2,985,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.66. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The firm has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

