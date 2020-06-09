75,068 Shares in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Acquired by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,068 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,000. Community Bank System comprises about 3.3% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.14% of Community Bank System at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $33,498,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,461,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 131.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 57.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $182,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 675 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $56,530.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,503 shares of company stock worth $959,014. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.81. 302,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average is $64.11. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.85%.

CBU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens began coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Hovde Group downgraded Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

