$768.66 Million in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) to announce $768.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $700.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $794.97 million. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.67 to $83.33 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.67 to $83.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.67 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.52.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,992,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,584. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $82.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.19.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $805,559.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,169,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 1,717 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total transaction of $372,039.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,540 shares of company stock worth $19,359,976 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

