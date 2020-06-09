85,102 Shares in MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) Acquired by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. MMA Capital comprises approximately 4.7% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned approximately 1.49% of MMA Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MMA Capital by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MMA Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in MMA Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in MMA Capital by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MMA Capital by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMAC stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 21,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,266. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 7.02. MMA Capital Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 179.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut MMA Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded MMA Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

