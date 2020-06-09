A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by SRB Corp

SRB Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,788,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,886,000 after purchasing an additional 718,079 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,316,000 after acquiring an additional 520,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,733,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,037,000 after purchasing an additional 457,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 746,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,721,000 after acquiring an additional 355,160 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AOS traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.00. 2,078,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

