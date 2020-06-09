ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stock Position Lowered by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,989 shares during the period. ABB makes up 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $14,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $7,803,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 545.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $21.94. 1,496,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,669. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.08. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Vertical Research lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

