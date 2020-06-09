Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after buying an additional 610,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock traded up $2.70 on Monday, reaching $92.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,425,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,431. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,938 shares of company stock valued at $14,683,188 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.