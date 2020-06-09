Absolute Price Up 60.2% Over Last Week (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded up 34.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, Absolute has traded 60.2% higher against the US dollar. Absolute has a market cap of $6,331.09 and approximately $19.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00794040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00032094 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017833 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00177056 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00172894 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 70% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

