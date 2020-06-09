Adam Dewitt Sells 2,000 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GrubHub alerts:

On Monday, June 1st, Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $67,836.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Adam Dewitt sold 10,000 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $53,508.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $49,656.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $43,260.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

GrubHub stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.50. 7,289,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.84 and a beta of 1.25. GrubHub Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. GrubHub’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in GrubHub by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.