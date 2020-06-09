Adelphoi (ADL) Price Reaches $0.0098 on Exchanges

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $203,058.24 and $313.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.16 or 0.01950709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00177579 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045336 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00122999 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.