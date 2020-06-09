AdEx (ADX) Trading Up 7.2% This Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0999 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular exchanges. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and $855,974.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AdEx has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.54 or 0.07192265 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002580 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010240 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

ADX is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,782,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.