Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Up 11.7%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.53, 2,286,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,425,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $12.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) by 9,823.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,570 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Aethlon Medical worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

