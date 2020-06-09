Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $2.23. Air Products & Chemicals posted earnings of $2.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

NYSE APD traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.58. 889,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,109. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $257.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

