Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. Air Products & Chemicals posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year sales of $8.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.96 billion to $9.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

NYSE:APD traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.58. 889,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products & Chemicals has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.79 and a 200 day moving average of $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $915,811,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after purchasing an additional 941,066 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,060,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 842,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after purchasing an additional 641,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

