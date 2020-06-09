Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. is a leading provider of air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. Through five principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier Certificates, ATSG also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance services, airport ground services, fuel management, specialized transportation management, and air charter brokerage services. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc., Air Transport International, LLC, Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc., Capital Cargo International Airlines, Inc., and LGSTX Services, Inc. “

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of ATSG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.51. 49,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,154.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 754.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,838 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,850 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1,116.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 822,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 754,945 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 687,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.