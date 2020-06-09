AirSwap (AST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.57 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 37% against the US dollar. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00045831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $704.20 or 0.07186201 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002571 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002583 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010223 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AST is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

