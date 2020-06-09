Aladdin Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Aladdin has a total market capitalization of $9.37 million and $4.25 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aladdin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Aladdin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BITKER, BitForex and TOPBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,720.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $244.50 or 0.02515194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.19 or 0.02614839 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00475159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00699928 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00070270 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00540236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aladdin Token Profile

ADN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin's total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,338,567,480 tokens. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial . The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, TOPBTC, CoinBene and BITKER. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

