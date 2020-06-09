AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.27

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.27 and last traded at $60.42, with a volume of 845900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $857,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $32,170.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,941.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,702,269 shares of company stock valued at $267,809,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AlarmCom by 24.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 23.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

