Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives $52.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.72. 67,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,546. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $35.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.92.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 72.82% and a negative net margin of 730.55%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $31,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,974 shares of company stock valued at $34,641. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 412.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

