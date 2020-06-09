ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Trading 36.3% Higher

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s stock price traded up 36.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.88, 3,229,070 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,418% from the average session volume of 212,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $27.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.03 million during the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.26%.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

