Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARLP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Alliance Resource Partners stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.90. 2,517,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,223. The stock has a market cap of $614.34 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $350.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Fouch sold 59,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $191,961.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

