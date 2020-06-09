Almitas Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 104,591 Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)

Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 104,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Nicholas Financial makes up about 1.4% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Almitas Capital LLC owned 0.83% of Nicholas Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NICK. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,029,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,854,000 after buying an additional 78,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 113,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nicholas Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Nicholas Financial stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 41,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $80.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

