Almitas Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 148.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 329,970 shares during the period. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT comprises 6.5% of Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Almitas Capital LLC owned approximately 4.47% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $3,798,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 66,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $648,996.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 160,144 shares of company stock worth $1,548,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. 127,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,169. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 36.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

