Almitas Capital LLC Buys New Position in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

EFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

NYSE EFC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. 640,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,435. Ellington Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 88.98 and a current ratio of 88.98.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

