Almitas Capital LLC Buys Shares of 38,724 Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 28.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLNC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,634. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 490.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $27.86 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CLNC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

