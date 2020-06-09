Almitas Capital LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending comprises about 3.7% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OCSL. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 792,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 43,018 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 260.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 463,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 335,036 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 99.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 660,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 329,075 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 54,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.2% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 947,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 102,862 shares during the period. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Armen Panossian acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 25,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $100,763.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,911. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $656.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 86.32%. The company had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

