Almitas Capital LLC Invests $161,000 in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD)

Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,077,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 656,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after buying an additional 25,481 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 57,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic alerts:

Shares of EDD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. 181,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,678. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $7.18.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.