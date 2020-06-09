Almitas Capital LLC Invests $184,000 in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $3,675,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 814,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,757. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 35.46, a quick ratio of 35.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a market cap of $546.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.31.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 75.31%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lance Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Also, Director John L. Bernard acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $266,000. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMO shares. JMP Securities upgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO).

Receive News & Ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.