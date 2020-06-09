Almitas Capital LLC Invests $38,000 in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. 32,363,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,230,694. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 116.72%. The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.