Almitas Capital LLC Invests $564,000 in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 268,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Tremont Mortgage Trust accounts for 1.2% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Almitas Capital LLC owned 3.26% of Tremont Mortgage Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

TRMT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. 165,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,329. The company has a current ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.59. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 6.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

