Almitas Capital LLC Lowers Position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO)

Almitas Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,768 shares during the quarter. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT comprises approximately 5.6% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFRO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 404,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 970,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 457,820 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 22,993 shares during the period.

Shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 248,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,740. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%.

About HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

