Almitas Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 39,284 Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,142,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after acquiring an additional 106,384 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $7,244,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,209,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $2,305,000. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 336,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 155,713 shares during the period.

Shares of HIX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

