Almitas Capital LLC Reduces Position in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO)

Almitas Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 679,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Adecoagro accounts for about 5.9% of Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Adecoagro by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. 496,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,523. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. Adecoagro SA has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $611.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $251.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecoagro SA will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGRO. TheStreet lowered Adecoagro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecoagro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

