Almitas Capital LLC Sells 17,560 Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT)

Almitas Capital LLC lowered its position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,560 shares during the period. Hunt Companies Finance Trust comprises about 1.3% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCFT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 32,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 35.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 63,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 114.0% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 393,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 209,742 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Peter Flynn acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,744.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $114,079 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. 100,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,947. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.45. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

