Almitas Capital LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (NYSE:IIF)

Almitas Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (NYSE:IIF) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund makes up about 0.9% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,654,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,946,000 after purchasing an additional 205,544 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 106,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter worth $638,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,628. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

