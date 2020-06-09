Almitas Capital LLC Sells 51,079 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

Almitas Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51,079 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI makes up 1.1% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI alerts:

Shares of FRA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,319. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $13.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.