Almitas Capital LLC Sells 51,104 Shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)

Almitas Capital LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51,104 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 62,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 11.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 34,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of NYSE:FCT remained flat at $$11.37 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 123,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,386. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

