Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Yun-Lung Chen Sells 5,555 Shares

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $310,080.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,755.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMBA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.60. 594,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,569. Ambarella Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

