American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Down 8.7%

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s stock price dropped 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $18.55, approximately 110,454,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 56,551,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

