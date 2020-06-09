American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Receives $94.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

American Electric Power stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.51. 2,670,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.39.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $2,553,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,717,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,328,000 after acquiring an additional 182,559 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,698,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,782,000 after purchasing an additional 478,371 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,237,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,102,000 after purchasing an additional 75,725 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

