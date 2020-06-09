American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AXP. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of American Express from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $3.21 on Monday, hitting $110.46. 5,509,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,461,990. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.94. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in American Express by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 411,665 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,248,000 after acquiring an additional 79,575 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,507 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,676 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.