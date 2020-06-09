Amy C. Becker Sells 2,627 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) VP Amy C. Becker sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $131,980.48.

Shares of DCI traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 462,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $61,084,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $22,183,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,106,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,399,000 after purchasing an additional 426,465 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 29.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,280,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after buying an additional 294,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after buying an additional 134,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

