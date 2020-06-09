Analysts Anticipate Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) will announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $974.76 million to $1.46 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $6.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.93.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $254.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.47. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.