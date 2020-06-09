Analysts Anticipate Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) to Post ($0.34) EPS

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $29.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Verso an industry rank of 175 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Verso from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

In related news, CEO John Adam St. sold 18,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $250,936.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the 4th quarter worth $1,585,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 125,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after buying an additional 92,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

VRS traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $17.01. 240,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,517. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $581.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.96. Verso has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $19.49.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.11 million. Verso had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 5.01%. Equities analysts predict that Verso will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

