Analysts Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the highest is $1.84. Boston Properties posted earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.92.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 11,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.14 per share, for a total transaction of $980,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop bought 2,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,890 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.33. 1,915,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,754. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.80. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

